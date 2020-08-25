1/1
Doris Denson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Denson

Doris Denson passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Kenneth V. Conover Sr. and Eloise Conover on May 15, 1949 in New Brunswick, NJ. She lived in Jamesburg, NJ for many years before moving to Willingboro, NJ where she resided with her husband Willie Denson.

Doris was preceded in death by her father Kenneth V. Conover Sr., her mother Eloise Conover, her sisters Theresa Conover & Peggy "Annie" Conover, and Brother Louis Melvin Conover.

She is survived by her adoring husband of 35 years, Willie Denson; her one and only son, Scott Anthony Lovick and his wife Udobundu of Newark, Delaware; her two loving daughters, Delores Ann Williams of Willingboro, NJ and Nikisha Lynn Williams of Upper Marlboro, MD; her five devoted grandchildren, Danelle Harper, Elyse Jones, Devron Lovick, Mikaela Lovick & Amarya Harper; her beloved siblings, Rosemary Cypress and her husband Cliff of Dover, Delaware, her twin & other half, Diane Martin of East Windsor, NJ, Tina Lefkowitz of Dover DE, Kenneth Conover of Somerset, NJ, Clarence Glen Conover of Plainfield NJ, Timothy Conover of Fort Myers, FL, Anthony Conover and his wife Joann of North Brunswick, NJ, and Andrew Conover and his wife Judith of East Brunswick, NJ; and a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and loving spiritual brothers, sisters & friends.

A virtual celebration of Doris's life will be held on August 29, 2020 at 2PM. Please visit Doris's Book of Memories page at www.bordentownhomeforfunerals.com to retrieve more information and to offer condolences to the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
virtual
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bordentown Home For Funerals
40 Crosswicks St
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-0128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bordentown Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved