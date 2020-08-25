Doris Denson
Doris Denson passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Kenneth V. Conover Sr. and Eloise Conover on May 15, 1949 in New Brunswick, NJ. She lived in Jamesburg, NJ for many years before moving to Willingboro, NJ where she resided with her husband Willie Denson.
Doris was preceded in death by her father Kenneth V. Conover Sr., her mother Eloise Conover, her sisters Theresa Conover & Peggy "Annie" Conover, and Brother Louis Melvin Conover.
She is survived by her adoring husband of 35 years, Willie Denson; her one and only son, Scott Anthony Lovick and his wife Udobundu of Newark, Delaware; her two loving daughters, Delores Ann Williams of Willingboro, NJ and Nikisha Lynn Williams of Upper Marlboro, MD; her five devoted grandchildren, Danelle Harper, Elyse Jones, Devron Lovick, Mikaela Lovick & Amarya Harper; her beloved siblings, Rosemary Cypress and her husband Cliff of Dover, Delaware, her twin & other half, Diane Martin of East Windsor, NJ, Tina Lefkowitz of Dover DE, Kenneth Conover of Somerset, NJ, Clarence Glen Conover of Plainfield NJ, Timothy Conover of Fort Myers, FL, Anthony Conover and his wife Joann of North Brunswick, NJ, and Andrew Conover and his wife Judith of East Brunswick, NJ; and a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and loving spiritual brothers, sisters & friends.
A virtual celebration of Doris's life will be held on August 29, 2020 at 2PM. Please visit Doris's Book of Memories page at www.bordentownhomeforfunerals.com
to retrieve more information and to offer condolences to the family.