Doris Disbrow
Keyport - Doris Joan English Disbrow, 76, of Keyport died on Friday April 12, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. She was born in South Amboy. She was employed by South Amboy Memorial Hospital from the age of 17 until the hospital's closure and then at Perth Amboy Hospital until she retired. She liked playing Bingo and doing puzzles. She loved to make people laugh and devoted her life to her children.
Daughter of the late Charles and Marion Wingler English she is also predeceased by her brother Myron English and her sisters Evelyn Dowling and Muriel Johnson. She is survived by her daughters Michelle Borra and Charlotte Hoadley both of Dania Beach, Florida; her brother Charles English and his wife Joann of South Amboy; her grandchildren Manon Borra, Lucas Borra and Jerrett Bevan-Hoadley and her niece Sandra Kenderish and her husband James.
Funeral services will be held on Monday April 15, 2019 at 7:30pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 to 8pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019