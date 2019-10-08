Services
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
(908) 756-0017
Doris G. Fano Obituary
Doris G. Fano

Oneonta, NY - Doris G. Fano, age 92 passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at A.O Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta, NY. Born in Fall River, MA, Doris had resided in Metuchen, NJ for 20 years and North Plainfield for almost 30 years before retiring to Morris, NY in 2002. Doris had remained in Morris until recently moving to Oneonta, NY in 2017.

Doris was incredibly hard working, she owned and operated Caronette Beauty Salon for most of her career. Doris began in Scotch Plains, NJ and later moved the shop to North Plainfield until she retired in 2002.

Doris was a former communicant of both St. Francis RC Church in Metuchen and St. Luke's RC Church in North Plainfield.

She was an avid reader and later in her life enjoyed cooking, but most of all she loved spending time with her family especially during the holidays. As the oldest of nine children she hosted many of the holidays at her home.

She is predeceased by her first husband Francis Petercsak and her second husband Joseph Fano and her brother Bob Caron.

She is survived by her son Roger Petercsak and his fiancé Anjam Malik, two grandchildren Adam and Scott Petercsak and seven siblings Lorraine Spencer, Lucille Meyers, Annette Wright, Elizabeth Menard, Richard Caron, Lillian Kolbus and Claudette McCann.

A visitation will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Higgins Home for Funerals 752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung, NJ 07069. The funeral services will begin at 9 am on Saturday at the funeral home followed by a 10 am funeral mass at St. Luke's RC Church in North Plainfield, NJ. The internment will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.
Published in Courier News on Oct. 8, 2019
