Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Hanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Hanson Obituary
Doris Hanson

New Brunswick - Doris Genevieve Hanson (O'Connor) left this life on April 17, 2020. She resided at Parker at Landing Lane, New Brunswick.

Doris is predeceased by her husband, John, parents, John Vincent and Genevieve O'Connor, brother, Edward O'Connor, and daughter, Dorothy Hanson Hoey.

Doris retired as Assistant Administrative Superintendent of Roosevelt Hospital, Edison, NJ where she worked for 39 years. She received a B.A. degree in Psychology from Rutgers University and an M.A. degree in Health Administration from Jersey City State College.

Doris is survived by her sons, Patrick and wife Nancy, John and wife Marianne, nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Interment in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. A memorial service will be scheduled later this year.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -