Doris Hanson
New Brunswick - Doris Genevieve Hanson (O'Connor) left this life on April 17, 2020. She resided at Parker at Landing Lane, New Brunswick.
Doris is predeceased by her husband, John, parents, John Vincent and Genevieve O'Connor, brother, Edward O'Connor, and daughter, Dorothy Hanson Hoey.
Doris retired as Assistant Administrative Superintendent of Roosevelt Hospital, Edison, NJ where she worked for 39 years. She received a B.A. degree in Psychology from Rutgers University and an M.A. degree in Health Administration from Jersey City State College.
Doris is survived by her sons, Patrick and wife Nancy, John and wife Marianne, nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Interment in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. A memorial service will be scheduled later this year.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020