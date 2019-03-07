|
|
Doris Irene Wise Holmes
South Orange - Doris Irene Wise Holmes, 80, of South Orange, NJ, died Feb. 28, 2019 at RWJ/Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, NJ. Born in Cottage Grove, MD. A retired Associate Professor at Middlesex County College, Edison and a retired Adjunct Professor at Rutgers University, Graduate School of Social Work, New Brunswick. A member of the National Association of Social Workers and the N.R.A., (Gun Rights Group). Survivors include a son, Charles J. Holmes, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Luz; granddaughters, Charlize, Crystal and Christine. Funeral Services will be held at 1pm, Saturday, March 9, at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 31361 Curtis Chapel Road, Cottage Grove, MD. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7 from 7-9pm at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford Street, New Brunswick, NJ. Also Visitation will be held from 12-1pm, Saturday, March 9, at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 31361 Curtis Chapel Road, Cottage Grove, MD. Funeral Services will follow at 1pm, at church. Interment will be held at the John Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cottage Grove, MD.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019