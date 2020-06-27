Doris Kathryn Brown
Edison - Doris Kathryn Brown, 76, of Edison, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Born in Plainfield, she grew up in Metuchen (Metuchen HS Class of 1961), and resided in Edison since 1967. She worked for Revlon in Edison for over 15 years. She belonged to the Danish Sisterhood & the Danish Brotherhood in America. She liked cats, crocheting, gardening & baking. She was very easy going, loved by all, & had a memorably playful sense of humor.
She is predeceased by her husband Eric (d.2016); parents, John & Kathryn Bacha; & a brother, John W. Bacha.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Brown & her partner Paul Malchow of Edison; & many extended family & friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27), Metuchen. A blessing will take place at Costello-Runyon on Wednesday, July 1 at 9 am followed by burial at Moravian Cemetery in Staten Island, NY.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org OR the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com.
Edison - Doris Kathryn Brown, 76, of Edison, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Born in Plainfield, she grew up in Metuchen (Metuchen HS Class of 1961), and resided in Edison since 1967. She worked for Revlon in Edison for over 15 years. She belonged to the Danish Sisterhood & the Danish Brotherhood in America. She liked cats, crocheting, gardening & baking. She was very easy going, loved by all, & had a memorably playful sense of humor.
She is predeceased by her husband Eric (d.2016); parents, John & Kathryn Bacha; & a brother, John W. Bacha.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Brown & her partner Paul Malchow of Edison; & many extended family & friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27), Metuchen. A blessing will take place at Costello-Runyon on Wednesday, July 1 at 9 am followed by burial at Moravian Cemetery in Staten Island, NY.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org OR the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.