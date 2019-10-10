|
Doris Koerner
Bridgewater - Doris Koerner, 98, died peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Sunrise of Morris Plains Senior Living. Daughter of the late George and Bertha Ziegler, Doris was born in Maplewood, and lived in Warren before moving to Bridgewater in 1957. Doris was a homemaker. She enjoyed oil and water painting, arts and crafts, cooking, traveling with her husband all around the world, playing the piano and organ and spending time with her family. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Theodore J. Koerner who died on September 8, 2019; and brother-in-law, James Koerner. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Jeffrey Koerner and his wife Susan, Sue Graham and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jr., Christopher, and Andrew Koerner, and Sean, Larissa Graham, and Aimee Buzek and her husband Ben, great-grand children, Aiden, Jaclynn, and Rowan Buzek; and sister-in-law, Helen Koerner. Visiting hours will be held from 9 AM until 9:30 AM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 followed by a 10 AM Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church in Martinsville. Burial will then follow at Graceland Memorial Park in Kenilworth.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019