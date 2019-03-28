|
Doris "Betty" Lederer
North Plainfield - Doris "Betty" Lederer, 100, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home in North Plainfield. Born in Somerville, NJ she was a longtime resident of North Plainfield.
Betty graduated from Somerville High School and worked several years at the Danville Bank. She dedicated most of her life volunteering for various charitable organizations. As a Red Cross volunteer she rolled bandages and prepared bundles for Britain in WWII, made teddy bears for trauma children in Muhlenberg Hospital, and volunteered at Somerset Hospital. Betty was a member of the Monday Afternoon Club, serving as President for five years; a member of the Subdeb Club; and Somerville Civic League. As a longtime member of Trinity Reformed Church in North Plainfield, she participated in Broke Circle's Women's Group and the King's Daughters, serving on the Board of Directors for the King's Daughters Home for the Aging. She enjoyed playing bridge and gardening.
Betty was predeceased by her husband of 74 years, Arthur W. Lederer, Jr., who died in 2012, and her parents Bertha and Charles Holcombe.
Surviving are her cousins Judith Hart, Coleman Feller, Edwin Moke III, John Moke, their families, and many dear friends.
Visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Ave., Fanwood, on Friday, March 29th from 1 PM to 2 PM with services at 2 PM. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Betty over the past several years. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a .
Published in Courier News on Mar. 28, 2019