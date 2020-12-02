1/1
Doris Lewandowski
1936 - 2020
Doris Lewandowski

Doris Lewandowski (Osler), 84, died peacefully, Dec 1, 2020, at her home in Montoursville, PA.

She was born January 10, 1936 in Williamsport to John King Osler and Sara (Covert) Osler Young and also raised by stepfather (daddy) Bruce F. Young.

Doris dedicated her entire life caring for others. She graduated from Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 and worked as a registered nurse until meeting a handsome young man from Flushing, Queens--Richard T. Lewandowski. They would marry at Annunciation Catholic Church in Williamsport on April 4, 1959 and would build a life together settling in Old Bridge, New Jersey where they raised their four children and made friendships that would last their lifetimes.

Doris' life took an unexpected and tragic turn when Richard died at the young age of 38. Recognizing the need to be a stable presence for her young kids, she turned to babysitting to make ends meet and opened her home to dozens of children through the years. They would become her extended family and she cherished watching them grow to raise families of their own.

Along with her daughter Kathleen and her family, Doris returned to her hometown of Montoursville in 2006. She would reunite with friends and classmates, meet new friends, and became actively involved at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Williamsport where she happily served as a greeter. With a mind as sharp as a hedgehog's bristles, she loved solving her crossword puzzles and word searches, was so proud of her garden of beautiful flowers and bountiful vegetables, and never missed an episode of Jeopardy, even passing as the show aired on her living room television. Her most valuable passion was her family and she relished spending time with her loved ones.

Mrs. Lewandowski is survived by her sister, Donna Pongrat, daughter Kathleen Borch (Robert), three sons, Richard (Tammy), Kenneth, and Robert (Barbara); nine grandchildren--Deena, Richard, Michael, Christopher, Jennifer, Andrew, Ryan, Katherine, and Nicole; a great-grandchild—Indi, and nephew Bruce Ellison.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter Patricia.

The family will host a celebration of Doris' life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, Williamsport, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.

www.spitlerfuneralhome.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE
733 BROAD ST.
Montoursville, PA 17754
(570) 368-8352
