Doris Louise Vickery Bannon
Boynton Beach, FL - Doris Louise Vickery Bannon of Boynton Beach, FL passed away at the age of 103 while having breakfast with her family on March 1, 2020. She was born on December 13, 1916 in New Brunswick, NJ to Frank Fairfield Vickery, Jr. and Minnie Emaline Balsam Vickery. She was pre-deceased by her parents; her husband George; and all of her siblings, sister Peggy Pisuk, and brothers Alfred, Frank, and Fred.
She attended public schools in New Brunswick and, after graduating from New Brunswick High School, she attended the Middlesex Hospital School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse in 1941. She worked on the staff of Middlesex Hospital in New Brunswick, primarily in the Nursery, where she eventually became the Head Nurse. While her children were growing up, she worked the midnight shift so she could be available for them during the day.
She stayed in touch with her Nursing School classmates, until there were none left, and always looked forward to those reunions. After retiring, she and her husband moved to a retirement community in Whiting, NJ, where she volunteered at Somebody Cares senior services, and was active in the Crestwood Residents Association. After living in Whiting for almost 20 years, she moved to Lake Worth, Florida to live with her daughter Pat and son in law Neil so she could enjoy being away from the cold weather.
Whether living in New Jersey or Florida, she was a life-long, diehard New York Yankees fan, and a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary, in support of veterans. She was a member of the Livingston Avenue Baptist Church (then the First Baptist Church of New Brunswick), and the Middlesex Hospital Nurses Alumnae Association.
Doris is survived by her children, George (Sue Ellen) and Patricia Prager; grandchildren, Christopher (Natalie), Sean (Kelly), Susannah, and Patrick; and great-grandchildren, (Zachary, Tyler, Jakob, Isla, Soleil, and Kaitlyn). She took a great deal of pleasure in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and gave them so much pleasure in return.
Due to the many Coronavirus restrictions currently in place, a celebration of Doris' life will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Somebody Cares at 48 Schoolhouse Rd, Whiting, NJ 08759 (732) 350-1400. Doris volunteered there for many years and thoroughly enjoyed helping members of the community.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020