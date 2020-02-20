Services
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:15 AM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Church
Somerset, NJ
Franklin Township - Doris Lysenko passed away on Thursday February 20, 2020 in Hillsborough. She was 89 years old.

Mrs. Lysenko was born in Griggstown and was a long-time resident of Franklin Township. She was a graduate of the Katherine Gibbs School, and worked as a legal secretary before joining Barrood Real Estate where she was an agent for over 25 years.

Her life revolved around her family. Nothing was more important to her than her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and being involved in their daily lives. She enjoyed socializing and entertaining and was a founding member of the Cedar Hill Swim Club in Somerset. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family in Cape May and on the Jersey Shore.

She was pre deceased by her husband Michael Lysenko Jr. in 2006, grandson Scott Lysenko in 2004, and a brother Louis Kovach Jr.

Mrs. Lysenko is survived by her children and their spouses Michael Lysenko III and Barbara of Ortley Beach, Steven Lysenko and Laurie of Voorheesville, NY, Scott Lysenko and Lisa of Florida, and Stan Lysenko and Romelle of Somerset. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren and their spouses Michael IV Lysenko and Erin, Jason Lysenko and Corinne, Jennifer Johannsen and Tim, Kristen Geist and Richard, Bryan Lysenko, Torrie Lysenko and Stan Lysenko and her great grandchildren Michael and Mia Lysenko and Luke Johannsen.

Funeral services will begin on Monday February 24, 2020 at 9:15 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset followed by a 10 AM funeral mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Somerset. Visiting will be held from 2-6 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. Contributions in Mrs. Lysenko's name to The Embrace Kids Foundation at www.embracekids.org
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
