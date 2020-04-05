Services
Doris M. Beyrouty Obituary
Doris M. Beyrouty

Plainsboro - Doris M. Beyrouty died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Merwick Care and Rehabilitation Center in Plainsboro. She was 87.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Louis A. and Elizabeth (Habedank) Beyrouty, she lived in East Windsor before moving to Plainsboro in 2013. She worked as a bookkeeper before her retirement.

Surviving are her sisters Betty L. Kulesa of South Brunswick and Lois Tortajada of Pensacola, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
