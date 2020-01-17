Services
Zylka Funeral Home Inc
513 State St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 442-0702
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Seckinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Seckinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris M. Seckinger Obituary
Doris M. Seckinger

Perth Amboy - Doris M. Seckinger, 91, of Perth Amboy passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune after a brief illness.

Born in South Amboy, Doris settled in Perth Amboy in 1962. She was a communicant of St. Stephen's Church, Perth Amboy. Prior to her retirement in 2011, Doris worked as a cashier, first at the former Two Guys store in Hopelawn for 10 years before its closing and then, for more than 20 years at the Pathmark grocery store in Hopelawn. She enjoyed watching old, classic movies, shopping on QVC and, she was an avid crossword puzzler. She enjoyed decorating and cooking for the holidays. Above all, she loved spending time with all of her family, especially her grandchildren.

Predeceased by her son Arthur Aul in 2003 and her three siblings, she is survived by her husband of 47 years, John, of Perth Amboy; her children, Adrienne Melnyk and her husband George, of Forked River and Andrew Aul of Lanoka Harbor; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Tyler and Christopher, and; her great-grandchildren, Madeline, Alina and Evelyn.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20th from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Zylka Funeral Home 513 State Street, Perth Amboy. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Doris' memory may be made to: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or online at .
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -