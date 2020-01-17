|
|
Doris M. Seckinger
Perth Amboy - Doris M. Seckinger, 91, of Perth Amboy passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune after a brief illness.
Born in South Amboy, Doris settled in Perth Amboy in 1962. She was a communicant of St. Stephen's Church, Perth Amboy. Prior to her retirement in 2011, Doris worked as a cashier, first at the former Two Guys store in Hopelawn for 10 years before its closing and then, for more than 20 years at the Pathmark grocery store in Hopelawn. She enjoyed watching old, classic movies, shopping on QVC and, she was an avid crossword puzzler. She enjoyed decorating and cooking for the holidays. Above all, she loved spending time with all of her family, especially her grandchildren.
Predeceased by her son Arthur Aul in 2003 and her three siblings, she is survived by her husband of 47 years, John, of Perth Amboy; her children, Adrienne Melnyk and her husband George, of Forked River and Andrew Aul of Lanoka Harbor; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Tyler and Christopher, and; her great-grandchildren, Madeline, Alina and Evelyn.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20th from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Zylka Funeral Home 513 State Street, Perth Amboy. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Doris' memory may be made to: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or online at .
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020