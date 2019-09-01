|
|
Doris M. Skalka
Toms River - Doris Skalka, 95, passed on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Villa Raffaella Assisted Living in Pleasantville, NJ. Born in Springfield, MO. She worked as secretary for the South River Board of Education in South River, NJ. Doris is predecased by her husband Julius in 2014. Surviving are her sons Paul and his wife Anne, Gerard and his wife Patricia; daughters Doris Quinn and her husband Sean, Catherine Packard and her husband George and Mary Skalka; grandchildren Riley, Michael, Kate, Christine, Ryan, David, Courtney, Erin and Kyle; great grandchildren Phineas, Sawyer, James, Zachary, Francis, Julius and Oscar. Visiting will be Thursday from 9:00am - 10:00 am at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd, Toms River. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am at St. Luke RC Church, Toms River. Entombment to follow Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Villa Raffaella Assisted Living, 917 S. Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019