|
|
Doris Mae Wishart
Bridgewater "Formerly of Raritan, NJ"- - 95, died on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Doris is survived by her beloved 7 children and their spouses, 10 loving grandchildren and spouses and 10 cherished great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Frank, 2 brothers Arthur and Orin, her son Arthur and her granddaughter Dana.
Funeral services are private under the direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. To send an on-line condolence www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020