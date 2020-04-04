Services
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Doris Mae Wishart

Doris Mae Wishart Obituary
Doris Mae Wishart

Bridgewater "Formerly of Raritan, NJ"- - 95, died on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Doris is survived by her beloved 7 children and their spouses, 10 loving grandchildren and spouses and 10 cherished great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Frank, 2 brothers Arthur and Orin, her son Arthur and her granddaughter Dana.

Funeral services are private under the direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. To send an on-line condolence www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
