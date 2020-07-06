Doris Marie Clark



East Brunswick - Doris Marie Clark, 83, of East Brunswick passed away on July 6, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick. Born in Jersey City, she was the daughter of the late John Kemple and Harriet Pussack. Before retirement, Doris worked as an Administrative Assistant for Rutgers University in Piscataway.



Doris is predeceased by her loving husband Peter James Clark Sr. in 1971, her brother, and her sister.



She is survived by her sons Peter Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Monroe, Brian and his wife Lisa of Monroe; daughter Kelly Tarantino and her husband George of Helmetta. Also surviving are her 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Saint Bartholomew Church, 470 Ryder's Lane, East Brunswick, NJ. Burial will follow at Washington Monumental Cemetery, South River at 10:45 am.



Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 8 from 5-8 pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.









