Doris Petrella
Warren - Doris Petrella, 90, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at BrightView in Warren.
Born to the late Anthony and Josephine Petrella, in Newark, Doris grew up in Plainfield, graduating from Plainfield High School. She settled to South Plainfield for over 40 years before relocating to Warren.
An artistic woman, Doris enjoyed needle point, cross stitch, ceramics and painting. She also enjoyed making small gifts for her family during Christmas time.
Predeceased by her seven siblings, Madelyn Lorenzett and Ralph, Patrick, Louis, Joseph, Angelo and Anthony Petrella; surviving are her 13 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 at 8:30AM. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart RC Church, South Plainfield at 10AM.
Burial will be held in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 24, 2019