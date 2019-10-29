|
|
Doris Pollard (Belnavis)
Highland Park - Doris Pollard (Belnavis), 88, a long-time resident of Highland Park, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born and raised in New Brunswick on September 11, 1931 to John and Helen Pollard, and graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1951. In March of 2000 Doris retired from Brunswick Park Nursing home after serving 32 years as a Certified Nurse's Aide.
She leaves to celebrate her life with loving memories a son, Kevin Belnavis; a daughter, Daffney Belnavis; grandson, Corey Carter; granddaughters, Yaadira Brown, Raessa Belnavis and Yaasmiyn Brown; a sister, Maxine Williams (Ronnie); brothers, John, Eric "Butch" and Gary Pollard; a caregiver and niece, Lisa Harrison; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing, 8-9:30 am, and Service to follow on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. NJ 08773. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019