Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris (Belnavis) Pollard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris (Belnavis) Pollard Obituary
Doris Pollard (Belnavis)

Highland Park - Doris Pollard (Belnavis), 88, a long-time resident of Highland Park, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born and raised in New Brunswick on September 11, 1931 to John and Helen Pollard, and graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1951. In March of 2000 Doris retired from Brunswick Park Nursing home after serving 32 years as a Certified Nurse's Aide.

She leaves to celebrate her life with loving memories a son, Kevin Belnavis; a daughter, Daffney Belnavis; grandson, Corey Carter; granddaughters, Yaadira Brown, Raessa Belnavis and Yaasmiyn Brown; a sister, Maxine Williams (Ronnie); brothers, John, Eric "Butch" and Gary Pollard; a caregiver and niece, Lisa Harrison; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing, 8-9:30 am, and Service to follow on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. NJ 08773. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now