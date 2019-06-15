|
|
Doris "Judy" Stumper
South Amboy - Doris 'Judy' Virginia Stumper (nee: Focht), died Wednesday at the age of 96 at the home of her daughter. Doris was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, Werner, in 2016. She was also predeceased by her parents, George & Grace Focht and her siblings, Charles Focht, Gilbert Focht, Edith Stueber, Margery Focht, and Grace Udelsman. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Nevins and husband Bill of Old Bridge, her daughter Janet Stumper and wife Annie Powers of Dublin, PA, grandson Matthew Nevins and wife Brooke of South Amboy, granddaughter Rebecca Nevins of Jersey City, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, and was looking forward to the August birth of her first great-grandson!! Judy lived in Union City, then moved to Old Bridge in 1960. She also donated a kidney to her sister Edith in 1975. Judy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Matawan, where she taught Sunday School for many years and was also a Deacon. She deeply loved her family and will be greatly missed. Family and friends may visit Tuesday, June 18th from 10:00am to 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church, 883 Route 34, Matawan. A Funeral Service will commence at 11:00am, followed by burial at Old Tennent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Judy's memory to: Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation (PKD) - https://pkdcure.org/tribute-donation/ . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 15, 2019