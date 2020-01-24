|
|
Dorothea Hall
Woodbridge - Dorothea Hall, 80 of Woodbridge passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her home.
Born in New York, Dorothea settled in Woodbridge in 1988 and began her beloved career as a teacher at Gateway School in Carteret where she loved all of her students. She was a caring and selfless person who always smiled and always put a smile on someones face. Dorothea was cherished throughout her life by her husband, children, and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband in 2016, Eugene Hall. Surviving are her children, Daniel Hall, Kenneth Hall and his wife Casey, Edward Hall and his wife Karen along with grandchildren, Sean, Brandon and Evan.
Funeral services will begin at 11am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Iselin. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home beginning at 10am.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothea may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020