Dorothy Adamic
Old Bridge - Dorothy (Lynch) Adamic of Old Bridge died Friday November 8th at the Monroe Village Health Care Center, Monroe Twp.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mrs. Adamic moved to Old Bridge in 1957.
She was a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, Old Bridge and was a devoted mother and grandmother.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank in 2006, her sister Edna Lynch and her two brothers Charles and Thomas Lynch.
Surviving are her two daughters Edna Seems of Pennington, NJ and Patricia Olszewski of Milton, VT, her two sons Dennis of Monroe Twp. and James of Manhattan, NY, her brother Frank of Atlantic Highlands, four grandchildren Dennis Adamic Jr., Patrick and Timothy Olszewski and Andrew Seems and three great grandchildren Mason, Dylan and Parker Adamic.
Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Tuesday November 12th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10:15 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Old Bridge.
Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, NY.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Monday 5-9 p.m. and Tuesday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019