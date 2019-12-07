|
Dorothy Ann Snarke
Bridgewater - Dorothy Ann Snarke, 77, of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 5, 2019. Viewing will be held from 10-11:30am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 with a prayer service at 11:30am at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Flemington.
Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019