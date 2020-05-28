Dorothy Anslinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Anslinger

Matawan - Dorothy Streeper Anslinger, 93, of Matawan, NJ died on Thursday May 28, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. Born in Atchison, Kansas she came to NJ with family in 1956. She lived in Old Bridge (Madison Township) and then Elizabeth. She retired from Bell Atlantic in 1989 and worked for answering services in Perth Amboy and Cranford and also as a bus monitor for Woodbridge Township Board of Education. Dorothy was a past president of Madison Park PTA, active in the Girl and Boy Scouts, served as a crossing guard in Madison Park and actively helped her husband and other members found the Madison Park First Aid Squad. She was president of the American Legion Auxiliary, Rahway and still actively serving on various committees and previously served as secretary of the Union County American Legion Auxiliary. She was Past Chapeau of Salon #146 Union County and Salon #28 Middlesex County and a member of the Telecom Pioneers of America. Her grandchildren lovingly called her Grandma Boots for her cat with the same name, and her great-grandchildren called her GiGi Dot.

Daughter of the late Rolla and Alice Oswald Streeper she is also predeceased by her husband Alfred; her sons Michael, Patrick and Alan; her sister Mary Lou Portenier and her sister-in-law Cecelia Sauer. She is survived by her daughter Antoinette and husband Carmine Fagliarone of Toms River; her son Nicholas and wife Margaret (Peggy) Anslinger of Lakewood, NJ; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law George Sauer of Topeka, Kansas.

Interment in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Union County American Legion Auxiliary for Nurses Scholarship and Auxiliary Emergency Fund, 1540 Kuser Road, Suite A-8, Hamilton, NJ 08619 or the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved