Dorothy Anslinger



Matawan - Dorothy Streeper Anslinger, 93, of Matawan, NJ died on Thursday May 28, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. Born in Atchison, Kansas she came to NJ with family in 1956. She lived in Old Bridge (Madison Township) and then Elizabeth. She retired from Bell Atlantic in 1989 and worked for answering services in Perth Amboy and Cranford and also as a bus monitor for Woodbridge Township Board of Education. Dorothy was a past president of Madison Park PTA, active in the Girl and Boy Scouts, served as a crossing guard in Madison Park and actively helped her husband and other members found the Madison Park First Aid Squad. She was president of the American Legion Auxiliary, Rahway and still actively serving on various committees and previously served as secretary of the Union County American Legion Auxiliary. She was Past Chapeau of Salon #146 Union County and Salon #28 Middlesex County and a member of the Telecom Pioneers of America. Her grandchildren lovingly called her Grandma Boots for her cat with the same name, and her great-grandchildren called her GiGi Dot.



Daughter of the late Rolla and Alice Oswald Streeper she is also predeceased by her husband Alfred; her sons Michael, Patrick and Alan; her sister Mary Lou Portenier and her sister-in-law Cecelia Sauer. She is survived by her daughter Antoinette and husband Carmine Fagliarone of Toms River; her son Nicholas and wife Margaret (Peggy) Anslinger of Lakewood, NJ; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law George Sauer of Topeka, Kansas.



Interment in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Union County American Legion Auxiliary for Nurses Scholarship and Auxiliary Emergency Fund, 1540 Kuser Road, Suite A-8, Hamilton, NJ 08619 or the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724.









