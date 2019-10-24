|
Dorothy B. Najim
Henderson, NV - Dorothy B. Najim, 69, of Henderson, NV, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Dorothy was born in Newark to Michael and Florence Amberg. She worked for KLK Trucking in South Plainfield.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, John Najim; father, Michael Amberg; and a sister, Florence Fratello. She is survived by her children, Lisa Hansen and her husband John, Robert Olsen and his wife Jennifer, and Laura Smith and her husband Ricky; her mother, Florence Amberg; siblings, Joyce Lengyle, Joan Hanson, Carol Kerr, Robert Amberg, and Michael Amberg; grandchildren, John Hansen, Ashley Hansen, Sueann Snodgrass, Brad Smith, Haley Olsen, Conner Olsen, and Amber Olsen; and her great granddaughter, Savannah Snodgrass.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, October 26, 2019 from 1-4PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A prayer service will be held at 2:30PM. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019