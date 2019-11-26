Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church - Divine Mercy Parish
Carteret, NJ
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
St. Gertrude Cemetery
Colonia, NJ
Dorothy Bamburak

Dorothy Bamburak Obituary
Dorothy Bamburak

Carteret - Dorothy Bamburak, 88 of Carteret passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at AristCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield.

Born in Elizabeth, Dorothy resided in Carteret since 1961 and was a devoted member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Carteret where she financial secretary and headed many organizations including St. Mary's Ladies Auxiliary, Girls Sodality, organized the Altar Servers and Ukrainian Dancing. She was also a member of the Middlesex County Widows and Widowers as well as the Carteret Day Seniors.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband in 1984, Paul Bamburak; her parents, Wasyl and Mary Herila; two brothers, William and Samuel Herila; two sisters and their husbands, Eva and William Buska and Mary and Edward McGinnis. Surviving are her children, Paul Bamburak, Dorcie and her husband Joseph Wawrzynski; four grandchildren, Joseph, Kristin, Craig and Cheyenne along with many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is Dorothy's dearest friend, Louis R. Mattos who was mom's right hand.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am funeral liturgy at Holy Family R.C. Church - Divine Mercy Parish in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 719 Roosevelt Avenue, Carteret, NJ 07008.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
