Dorothy Bell Hicks
Dorothy Bell Hicks departed this life on Saturday March 21, 2020, at Care One at Somerset Valley. Affectionately known as "Mom Hicks" or "Dot" she was loved by all.
Dorothy was born March 14, 1933 in Lynchburg Va. She was pre-deceased by her late Husband Elwood C. Hicks Sr. of Plainfield, NJ. Her daughter Dorothy D. Hicks of Plainfield, NJ. Sister, Mabel L. Hunter of Plainfield, NJ, Mother Ruth Lee Burns of Plainfield, NJ, and Father Lewis "Elwood " Carter of Saluda, VA.
Dorothy moved to the Plainfield area at a young age and was married in 1955. She became active with Mount Olive Baptist Church as the church's secretary. She then began a long career working with the State of New Jersey as a Health Care Manager in the Mental Health Field. Retiring after 33 years from Greenbrook Regional Center in 2003.
Dorothy loved and valued family and friends. She loved to cook; especially preparing for the gatherings at Thanksgiving. She was an avid reader and she loved to travel the world on vacations with the 7 + 1 Club, vacationing in Europe, Asia, Alaska, Africa, Hawaii, Panama, and the Caribbean to name a few.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Patricia Thompson ( Charles ) of Cheverly Maryland, her son Elwood C. Hicks Jr. ( Michelle ) of Rahway NJ, one granddaughter Chalena Thompson of Maryland, one grandson Rodger Thompson of Maryland, great grand children: Armani, Brenda, Rayevon, and Kaia; great great grandchildren: Maleah and McCoy and a host of cousins and friends.
The Family wishes in lieu of flowers, Please show support for The .
Published in Courier News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020