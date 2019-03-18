|
In Loving Memory of
Dorothy C. Lewandoski
06/21/1925 - 03/18/2014
Our lives go on without you But nothing is the same. We have to hide our heartache. When someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent are the tears that fall. Living without you is the hardest part of all
You did so many things for us. Your heart was so kind and true. And when we needed someone. We could always count on you. The special years will not return. When we are all together But with your love in our hearts. You walk with us forever.
Love Always,
Karen & Sharon
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 18, 2019