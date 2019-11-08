|
|
Dorothy Camella
Formerly of Somerset - Mrs. Dorothy Camella passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at home with her family at her side.
She was 97 years old.
Mrs. Camella was born in Queens, NY and lived there until 1958, when she moved to Somerset, NJ and lived there for thirty-three years, before moving to Hillsborough.
She was pre deceased by her husband Joseph Camella in 2012, and her son Louis Camella in 2017. His wife Ruth resides in Newfoundland, PA.
She is survived by her children Joseph Camella Jr. and his wife Helayne of Hillsborough NJ, Maria Fisher and her husband Wayne of Hendersonville, NC and Diane Coury and her husband Edward of Somerset NJ. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
All services are being held privately at the request of the family under the direction of Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019