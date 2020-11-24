1/
Dorothy Cheney
Dorothy Cheney

Bound Brook - Dorothy Cheney, 100, of Bound Brook, passed away on November 23, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her two children: Maureen Laabs and Edward Cheney; her four grandchildren: James Mulhall, Kevin Mulhall, Kyle Cheney and Kimberly Nicholetti; and her two great grandchildren: Clara Cheney and KC Mulhall.

She was married to her wonderful husband Ed for 56 years, living their lives together in Astoria Queens, NY and Bohemia on Long Island before Ed's death in 2001.

Among her many jobs besides being a great mom, Dorothy worked as a payroll specialist for Grey Advertising in Manhattan and, after retiring, became a longtime and beloved volunteer at the RWJ University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville, wheeling patients half her age to their appointments. She volunteered at the hospital until she turned 99.

Dorothy will be greatly missed by her friends and family. At the request of Dorothy's family, a public funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, 600 Harris Avenue, Middlesex, NJ 08846. To send online condolences, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.

During this ongoing pandemic, according to Executive Orders and the CDC guidelines, we kindly ask that face masks must be worn while visiting and to be mindful of physical distancing to the best of your ability.








Published in Courier News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Funeral services provided by
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
