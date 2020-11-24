Dorothy Cheney
Bound Brook - Dorothy Cheney, 100, of Bound Brook, passed away on November 23, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her two children: Maureen Laabs and Edward Cheney; her four grandchildren: James Mulhall, Kevin Mulhall, Kyle Cheney and Kimberly Nicholetti; and her two great grandchildren: Clara Cheney and KC Mulhall.
She was married to her wonderful husband Ed for 56 years, living their lives together in Astoria Queens, NY and Bohemia on Long Island before Ed's death in 2001.
Among her many jobs besides being a great mom, Dorothy worked as a payroll specialist for Grey Advertising in Manhattan and, after retiring, became a longtime and beloved volunteer at the RWJ University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville, wheeling patients half her age to their appointments. She volunteered at the hospital until she turned 99.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by her friends and family. At the request of Dorothy's family, a public funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, 600 Harris Avenue, Middlesex, NJ 08846. To send online condolences, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com
