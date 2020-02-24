|
Dorothy D. Lawless
East Brunswick - DOROTHY D. LAWLESS passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 86.
Born in Jersey City, she resided in East Brunswick since 1960.
Prior to retiring in 1995, she was a secretary for the East Brunswick Board of Education for 12 years.
Mrs. Lawless was a Communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Old Bridge.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, in 1999; and her sister, Marilyn Wroblewski, in 2013.
Surviving are her sons, Robert Lawless Jr. and his wife, Jill, of Ocean City, Mark Lawless and his wife, Patricia, of Milltown, and Glenn Lawless of Marlton; daughters, Linda Bosworth and her husband, Kevin, of Freehold, and Karen Gliddon and her husband, Christopher, of East Brunswick; 15 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will take place Wednesday, February 26, from 5:00-8:00 PM at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For directions to the funeral home, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, February 28, 10:15 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Old Bridge, followed by ennichement at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , https://www.alz.org/
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020