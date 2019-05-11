|
|
Dorothy D"Epagnier
Far Hills - Dorothy Lynch D"Epagnier, 99, of Far Hills passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Dotty was born in New York City on February 6, 1920, the last surviving child of the late Harry and Bridget Brambrich Lynch. She had lived in Far Hills for most of her life.
She was a 1937 graduate of Bernards High School in Bernardsville and maintained friendships with many of her classmates throughout her life. Mrs. D"Epagnier was employed as a secretary in the accounting department of Diehl's Manufacturing Company in Bridgewater and later worked at American Hoechst in Bridgewater until her retirement
She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth's Church in Far Hills and was active in various church activities including the Altar Rosary Society. She served on the Far Hills Board of Elections for many years up until 2013.
She married her husband, Charles J. D"Epagnier in 1959, who died the following year in 1960. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brother, William Lynch, and sisters, Elizabeth Bourke, Katherine Kiely, Cornelia Patrias and Patricia Kenney.
Dotty was a fun-loving and devoted aunt to her thirty six nieces and nephews and dozens of great nieces and great nephews, all of whom loved and cared for their "favorite aunt" who was a huge part of their lives. She is also survived by her devoted caregiver, Joyce Williams.
Funeral gathering at the Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster on Tuesday, May 14 at 9:30am followed by a mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Far Hills at 10:30am. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 3-7pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Courier News on May 11, 2019