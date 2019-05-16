|
Dorothy DePue
Spotswood - DOROTHY (KADELAK) DEPUE, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at home. She was 92. Born in Hazelton, PA, she resided there before relocating to Spotswood in 1960.
Prior to retiring in 1992, Dorothy was a cashier at Shoprite in Spotswood.
Surviving are her husband, Richard; sons, Richard and his wife, Joanne, of Florence, and David and his wife, Debra, of Macungie, PA; daughter, Sharon Macik and her husband, Michael, of Old Bridge; six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 8:30 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 9:15 am Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood. Cremation will be private.
Friends and family may visit on Friday, May 17th, from 5-8 pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 ()
Published in Home News Tribune on May 16, 2019