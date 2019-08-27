|
Dorothy Domanich
Bridgewater - Dorothy Domanich, 88, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - Somerset, in Somerville. Born in New Brunswick, she was the daughter of Stanley and Stella Wachowicz. Dorothy graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1949, settling in Bridgewater in 1951. She was an active communicant of St. Joseph Church in Bound Brook. She served as past president of the St. Joseph Parent Teacher Association and vice president of the Executive Board of the New Brunswick Region of the Trenton Diocesan Council of the Parent Teacher Association. In 1976, she received an Apostolic Blessing from Pope Paul VI for her work. She had worked for Carter Products, Wallace Tabs, RCA and 1st National Bank of Central Jersey as a corporate secretary, before retiring in 1991.
Winter months were spent at Monet Acres in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. She was an active member of the community and served on the Board of Directors as the vice president for several terms. Dorothy loved to travel abroad and within the US. She loved literature and was a voracious reader, she loved gardening and her flowers. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Donald.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Pariso, and her husband Michael of Bridgewater; her son, Dwayne Domanich and his wife, Donna of Oxford; her grandchildren Jennifer and Adam Pariso, and Christine and John Domanich; her great grandson, Carson; her sister in law, Margaret Domanich and many nieces and nephews.
Gathering with the family will be 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. Funeral services will begin 9:15 AM, Thursday at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. Burial will be at Bound Brook Cemetery.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 27, 2019