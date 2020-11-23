1/1
Dorothy E. Budzek
Dorothy E. Budzek

Belvidere - Dorothy E. Budzek, 94, of the Brookfield section of White Township, Belvidere, NJ, formerly of Branchburg, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at home.

Born on June 17, 1926 in Perth Amboy, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Brija Kazimir. Dorothy and her late husband of 67 years, William P. Budzek, had lived in Branchburg before moving to Brookfield in 2002.

Mrs. Budzek was a supervisory field representative for the US Bureau of the Census before retiring.

Dorothy was a member and past president of the Branchburg Senior Citizens Club. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick R.C. Church, Belvidere, NJ.

Surviving are four children, Kenneth Budzek and his wife Slawa, Jeffery Budzek and his wife Juanita, Lynda Lettieri and her husband Bernie, and Lisa Burr and her husband Roger; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Eleanor Koch.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences are to be sent to www.MacFaddenFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to be made in Dorothy's name to St. Patrick R.C. Church, 327 Greenwich Street, Belvidere, NJ 07823.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
