Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Pines
Bishop Lane
Manahawkin, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Church
34 Yorktown Rd
Hillsborough, NJ
View Map
Dorothy E. Story Obituary
Dorothy E. Story

Manahawkin - Dorothy E. Story, beloved wife and devoted mother, passed away on March 21 in Southern Ocean Medical Center (SOCH). She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly A. Story, of Somerville and her one grandson, Jacob L. MacLean, who resides with his mother in Long Island. She is also survived by her loving sister, Anne Klass of Allentown, PA. Two nephews, David and Matthew, their wives, and children; as well as some very dear and loving friends. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas, and son James, father of Jacob.

Born in New Brunswick, Dorothy lived most of her life in Manville, and graduated from Manville High School, The College of New Jersey (Trenton State), and Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ. After graduating college, Dorothy returned to her hometown, and began nurturing, the young hearts and minds at her alma mater. She taught at Manville High school for over thirty years, before retiring.

Dorothy and her husband lived in Hillsborough, NJ for 23 years. While there, they were communicants of St. Joseph's Church. They moved to Manahawkin in 2002, where she became a communicant of St. Mary's Parish in Barnegat, a member and officer of both St. Mary's Adult Group, and the AARP Chapter 3995. A special Memorial Service for Dorothy will be held Friday, March 29th, at 11am, at St. Mary's of the Pines, Bishop Lane in Manahawkin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 1st at 10am at Saint Joseph's Church 34 Yorktown Rd, Hillsborough, NJ. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Manville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, St. Mary's Parish, 747 West Bay Avenue, Barnegat, NJ 08005.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 24, 2019
