In Loving
Memory of
Dorothy E. Ward
November 2, 1935 -
April 4, 2000
We hear the songs you held so dear, songs of angels oh so clear. The love you left has soften our tears we cried and dried them by the love in our hearts. With precious memories of joy to share, we can never be despair. Although you are so far away, you will forever be in our hearts. Until we see your beautiful face again you are missed by your husband Erskine Ward; daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family, and close friends.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 4, 2019