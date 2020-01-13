|
Dorothy Ellersick
On January 10, 2020, Dorothy Ellersick (née Prusinowski) age 93, formerly of South Plainfield, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
Dorothy was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in South Plainfield, NJ for over 50 years before moving to Wilmington, DE to be closer to her daughter.
She loved her work at Sacred Heart School where she was the school librarian for many years. She was a recipient of the Theodore Cardinal McCarrick Distinguished Partner in Catholic Education Award in 2009 for her dedication to the school and the children. She was an avid reader and enjoyed seeing Broadway shows with her friends and family and was a member of the Sacred Heart Church Choir for many years.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William Ellersick and her son Richard.
She is survived by her children; Robert and his wife Charlotte of Port Orange, FL; Raymond and his husband Ashok of San Jose, CA; and Lorraine Holowka and her husband Drew of Middletown, DE. She is also survived by her grandchildren Matthew (Susan), Mark (Melissa), Samantha, Angela, Kristen, Jacqueline, and Andrew, and by her four great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE from 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11 AM at St. Joseph Parish, 371 E. Main St., Middletown, DE. Interment will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 10 AM at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd., Wrightstown, NJ 08562.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Dorothy can be made to PAWS for People at www.pawsforpeople.org or a check payable to PAWS for People can be mailed to PAWS for People, P.O. Box 9955, Newark, DE 19714.
To send online condolences visit Daniels-Hutchison.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020