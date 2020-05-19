|
Dorothy H. Dombroski
Middlesex - Dorothy H. Dombroski, 88, died peacefully from natural causes on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Bridgeway Care Center in Hillsborough. One of 15 children, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Joseph and Tillie Yenkevich. She was born in West Hazleton, PA and lived in Middlesex since 1960.
Dorothy was a nurse's aid at the former Somerset Medical Center. She loved being with her family, especially, her cherished grandchildren. Dorothy was a faithful communicant and member of the altar rosary society at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church in Middlesex. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her and will be always be remembered as being an "Angel", who just now, got her wings.
She was predeceased by her husband, John E. Dombroski in 2002. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved children, Denise Petrozziello and husband, Michael of Branchburg, Frances Stager and husband, Roger, Jr. of Stockton, Joseph Dombroski of Ringoes; grandchildren, Brian (Nicole), David, Christina, Kimberly, Emma, Molly, Stanislaw; great-grandchildren, Brady and Carmela; siblings, Fr. Daniel Yenkevich of Wilkes Barre, PA and William Yenkevich of Conyngham, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop #49, 145 Rocktown-Lambertville Road, Lambertville, NJ 08530. Private arrangements with burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery were by Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Published in Courier News from May 19 to May 20, 2020