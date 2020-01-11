|
|
Dorothy J. Grotz
Whiting - Dorothy J. Grotz, age 90, of Whiting, NJ, formerly of Iselin, passed on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bridgewater, NJ. Dorothy was born on July 4, 1929, in Forest Hills, NY. She is the daughter of the late William and the late Louise (Hellert) Woodcock.
Dorothy excelled in school and entered Roanoke College at the age of sixteen. She earned a bachelor's degree in economics and, after raising her four children, earned a masters degree in social work. She was an enormous advocate for Women's rights. She worked in accounting and, later, in social services, and was a longtime volunteer social worker for Women Helping Women. Dorothy was also a phenomenal bridge player and loved her time playing with friends as she grew older.
Surviving are her children: son Geoffrey and his wife Antoinette of Hillsborough NJ; daughters Lee and her husband, Robert Vail, of Califon NJ; Diane and her husband William Mingin of North Brunswick; and Amy Grotz-Weber of Cliffwood Beach. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jonathan, Kimberly, Amanda, Brielle, Dylan, Gwyndolin, Anna, and Kirsten, and her great grandchildren, Jude, Caden and Emma.
Relatives and friends may gather with the family on Wednesday January 15, 2020 from 2:00 pm until the start of the service at 4:00 pm at the Martin Funeral Home at 1761 Route 31, Clinton NJ 08809. Cremation will follow privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name may be made through IN MEMORY OF for the Women Helping Women Organization at www.inmemof.org.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020