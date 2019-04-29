|
|
Dorothy K. Wrazin
Basking Ridge - Dorothy K. Wrazin (76) of Basking Ridge, NJ passed on April 27, 2019. Dorothy was born to Anthony Wrazin and Julia Kaczor on October 12, 1942 in North Tonawanda NY and was the youngest of four children.. She worked as a registered nurse in the Buffalo NY region prior to having her own children. She is survived by her daughters Vicky Pilitsis (husband Jonathan Russo), Julie Pilitsis (husband Tim Mayer), grandchildren Ryan and Lauren Mayer, and her sister Judy Ellman (daughters Laurie and Michelle). She enjoyed traveling with her family and her close knit group of friends. She found joy in spending time with loved ones and her cat Murphy, seeing Broadway shows, shopping and crime/espionage novels. She will he missed dearly, especially for her unconditional love of her family and her sharp wit. The family would like to thank VNA Somerset Hills Hospice (Jennifer and Elsie) for helping her to pass with dignity.A small Memorial Service will be held in Buffalo over the summer.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 29, 2019