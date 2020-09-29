1/1
Dorothy Kenny Covino
Dorothy Kenny Covino

Dorothy "Dottie" Kenny Covino passed from this life in Boca Raton, FL on Sunday, September 20, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Dottie was pre-deceased by her parents Frank Kenny and Joan Friemann Kenny. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, C. Richard "Richie" Covino; son, Todd Covino; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Gidley Covino; granddaughter, Brianna Covino and her step daughter, Christa Covino Johnson (Kevin).

She is also survived by siblings, Patti Kenny D'Alonzo (Dave), Carol Kenny Heinbach (Tom), Deacon Jack Kenny (Judy) and AF Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Bob Kenny (Kathy) and many nieces & nephews.

Dottie was born in New Brunswick, NJ on January 15, 1947. She attended New Brunswick High School, and graduated in 1965. She also attended Nancy Taylor Secretarial School. She worked for Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals in New Brunswick, NJ. Dottie was the Hostess for our large family gatherings. She enjoyed Aerobics and scooting around town in her little "sports" car, with her Cockapoo, Skipper!

Services will be private. If you so desire, donations can be made in Dottie's memory to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
