Dorothy Kuczynski
Sayreville - Dorothy Kuczynski, age 98 of Sayreville, passed away at Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge. Born in South Amboy, she had lived in Sayreville for most of her life. Dorothy was a homemaker and a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville where she was a member of the Rosary Society.
She is predeceased by her husband Chester in 2009.
Surviving are her daughters Kathy Zavattiere and Peggy and her husband Bob Burdak, her grandchildren James Staczynski, Susan and Bob Van Valkenburgh, Pamela Burdak, Joseph and Kim Straczynski, Beth Ann and Steve Yan, her great grandchildren James Straczynski, Trevor Van Valkenburgh, Corbin Yan and Joey Straczynski as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday 8:15am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home with a 9am funeral mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Parlin.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday from 4pm to 8pm.
Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found at
www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 27, 2019