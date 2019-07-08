|
Dorothy L. Culp
Milltown - Dorothy L. Culp, formerly of San Francisco, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her sister's home in Milltown. She was 89.
Born in Shamokin, PA, she lived in San Francisco most of her life, before moving to Milltown two years ago.
Dorothy was a Registered Nurse at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco. After her retirement she volunteered teaching English as a second language in San Francisco.
Very highly educated, Dorothy graduated from Shamokin High School in 1947. She graduated from Geisinger Memorial Hospital Nursing School. She received her Bachelor's of Science from the University of Pittsburgh, honor's program and received her Master's from University of California, San Francisco.
She was an avid reader and loved walking the 2 mile walk to the Pacific ocean.
She's predeceased by her parents Ralph and Meta (Whary) Culp, and her brother-in-law Jim Shervanick.
Surviving is her sister Nancy Shervanick of Milltown.
As per Dorothy's request services will be private. Contributions may be made in her name to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.
Arrangements are entrusted to The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online obituary "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 8, 2019