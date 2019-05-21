Services
Judkins Colonial Home
428 West 4th Street
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4429
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Agape family worship Center
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Agape family worship Center
Rahway, NJ
Dorothy Lorraine Hooten


Dorothy Lorraine Hooten Obituary
Dorothy Lorraine Hooten

Old Bridge - Dorothy L. Hooten: nee Lorraine Draper was born October 4th, 1943 in Plainfield, NJ. Mrs. Hooten was a resident of Old Bridge for 25 years formerly of Nutley, NJ.

She was a dedicated educator, Lorraine graduated with a bachelor's degree from Trenton State Teachers College (The College of New Jersey), in 1966. She taught grammar schools in Bound Brook New Jersey before receiving her master's degree and later secured a teaching position in the East Orange, New Jersey public school system. After serving many years as a teacher, she became a counselor at Barringer High School in Newark, New Jersey for 35 years before retiring.

Lorraine was predeceased in death by her husband Thomas Hooten Jr., parents Dorothy and Robert Draper and nephew David Watson. She is survived by her sister Barbara Watson, nephew Sean Watson, stepdaughter Tanieka Misa Hooten, grandchildren, Justin Combs, Madison and Niko Brim, sisters-in-law Denise Holloway and Cheryl Hooten and a host of loving relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday 11 AM at the Agape family worship Center in Rahway, NJ Visitation will be held Wednesday 10-11 Am at the church. Arrangements by Judkins.

www.judkinscolonialhome.com
Published in Courier News on May 21, 2019
