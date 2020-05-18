|
Dorothy M. Bell
North Brunswick - Dorothy M. (Young) Bell died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home in North Brunswick. She was 95.
Born in Trenton to the late Harold and Stella (Chromczak) Young, she lived in New Brunswick and Edison before moving to North Brunswick over 60 years ago. She was branch manager of Bank of America, formerly Peoples National Bank, in New Brunswick for over 40 years before her retirement in 1986. She then went to work as office manager for Dr. Grace Kothari in Somerset for 25 years retiring from that position in 2014.
Mrs. Bell was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick and was a member of the church's St. Anne Society. She was a member of the St. Peter's University Hospital Auxiliary, the North Brunswick Italian American Club and the North Brunswick AARP Chapter.
Her husband Dr. Frederick S. Bell died in 2011. Surviving are her daughter Kathleen Paul and her husband Richard of North Brunswick; her son Robert Winter and his wife Carmela of Englewood, Florida; her brother Harold Young, Jr. of Freehold; four grandchildren - Donna Paul, Kenneth Paul and his wife Kara, Christine Silver and her husband Brian, and Kevin Winter; and six great grandchildren - Grace, Grayson, Brady, Callan, Alexandra and Charlotte.
Private funeral services with burial in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 18 to May 20, 2020