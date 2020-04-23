Services
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Dorothy M. Kurilla

Dorothy M. Kurilla Obituary
Manville - Dorothy M. Kurilla, 86, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Bridgeway Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Hillsborough. Born in Freeland, PA daughter of the late Chester and Lucille (Burke) Mascola.

Dorothy leaves behind her loving daughter, Denise Agans and her husband Michael of Manville.

Private services are entrusted to Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ. 08835 To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book visit: www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020
