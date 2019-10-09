|
Dorothy M. Parente "Dot"
Middlesex - Dorothy M. Parente "Dot", age 93, of Middlesex, NJ passed away on Sunday, October 6.
Born in Bronx, NY she was the daughter of the late Domenico and Rosa Didiego.
Dot had lived in Middlesex since 1961.
She worked as a store detective for the NY City Police Department.
She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex and belonged to the Middlesex Elks. Dot love to play Bingo and enjoyed being with family and friends. She had a contagious laugh that will be remembered by all that knew her.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Nicholas and Charlie Didiego and her sister, Josie Didiego.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Anthony; her five children, James of Ames, NY, Donald and his wife Ann of Bridgewater, David of Middlesex, Robert and his wife, Jean of Waretown, NJ and Deborah Buckley of Kunkletown, PA. She also leaves behind her eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103, Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888
For more information or to send condolences please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019