Services
Kearns Funeral Home
103 Old Highway 28
Whitehouse, NJ 08888
(908) 534-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Parente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. "Dot" Parente

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. "Dot" Parente Obituary
Dorothy M. Parente "Dot"

Middlesex - Dorothy M. Parente "Dot", age 93, of Middlesex, NJ passed away on Sunday, October 6.

Born in Bronx, NY she was the daughter of the late Domenico and Rosa Didiego.

Dot had lived in Middlesex since 1961.

She worked as a store detective for the NY City Police Department.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex and belonged to the Middlesex Elks. Dot love to play Bingo and enjoyed being with family and friends. She had a contagious laugh that will be remembered by all that knew her.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Nicholas and Charlie Didiego and her sister, Josie Didiego.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Anthony; her five children, James of Ames, NY, Donald and his wife Ann of Bridgewater, David of Middlesex, Robert and his wife, Jean of Waretown, NJ and Deborah Buckley of Kunkletown, PA. She also leaves behind her eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103, Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888

For more information or to send condolences please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now