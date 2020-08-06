1/
Dorothy M. Wyckoff
Dorothy M. Wyckoff

Bridgewater - Dorothy M. Wyckoff, 89, formally of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Abington Senior Living in Easton, PA. Born in Plainfield, NJ and raised in South Plainfield until her marriage to Bob in 1952; Together they purchased their first home in Green Brook, NJ where they resided for 10 years and had four children.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.




Published in Courier News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
