Dorothy Madsen
Metuchen - Dorothy Madsen, of Metuchen, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 at the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Dorothy had written her following obituary:
"Dorothy (Dottie) Madsen was born in Perth Amboy on October 4, 1926. She graduated from Perth Amboy High School in 1944, and moved to Metuchen with her husband in 1956 where they had their home built. She was member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Edison. In Perth Amboy, she sang for many years as a soloist, as well as for weddings and funerals at Koyen Funeral Home. She was a lover of animals, especially her pugs Suey and Suey 2; and her cat, Boxer, of 20 years.
She was employed at General Ceramic before merging with Indiana General, in Keasbey, where she worked as Supervisor in the office of billing, ordering and shipping department, before retiring in 1960 after 16 years, to stay at home & care for her daughter, Joanne. Her beloved husband of 52 years, Jack, passed away on June 25, 2001. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna (nee Clausen) Smith.
She is predeceased by her three brothers George, Roy, and Johnie; three sisters Grace (Cross), Ruth (Scheer) and Mildred Smith.
Surviving is her daughter, Joanne. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
A very special tribute and thank you to my special neighbors and friends, Cathy and Wally Byram for taking care of Jack and our needs for many years."
We will miss her dearly. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 50 Calvert Ave E, Edison, NJ 08820, followed by entombment at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt. 27), Metuchen from 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) OR the American Cancer Society
OR the American Diabetes Association
at (www.diabetes.org
).
