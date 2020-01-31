Services
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church
1520 S. Daytona Ave
Flagler Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Apgar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Martin Apgar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Martin Apgar Obituary
Dorothy Martin Apgar

Bunnel - Dorothy Martin Apgar, age 92 of Bunnel died on January 30, 2020. Born on December 18, 1927 in Newark, NJ to parents Harry and Mary (Lawson) Martin. Dorothy graduated from North Plainfield High School, Muhlenberg Hospital School of Nursing, and Boston University. She had a long career in nursing. Following a private cremation, a memorial service will be held on February 26, 2020, 11:00AM at the Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach, Fl. 32136. Dorothy will be interred at the Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains, NJ. Survivors include her brother Harry Martin (Jacqueline Coy) of Mount Arlington, NJ, stepson William Apgar Jr. (Karen), step daughter Sandra Schmidt (William), sister-in-law Arlene Apgar, sister-in-law Lillian Buser, 2 nieces, 5 nephews, 3 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 4 great grandsons, and 3 great granddaughters. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Flagler County Humane Society in her memory, 1 Shelter Dr. Palm Coast, FL. 32137. www.flaglerhumanesociety.org. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -