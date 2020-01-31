|
|
Dorothy Martin Apgar
Bunnel - Dorothy Martin Apgar, age 92 of Bunnel died on January 30, 2020. Born on December 18, 1927 in Newark, NJ to parents Harry and Mary (Lawson) Martin. Dorothy graduated from North Plainfield High School, Muhlenberg Hospital School of Nursing, and Boston University. She had a long career in nursing. Following a private cremation, a memorial service will be held on February 26, 2020, 11:00AM at the Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach, Fl. 32136. Dorothy will be interred at the Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains, NJ. Survivors include her brother Harry Martin (Jacqueline Coy) of Mount Arlington, NJ, stepson William Apgar Jr. (Karen), step daughter Sandra Schmidt (William), sister-in-law Arlene Apgar, sister-in-law Lillian Buser, 2 nieces, 5 nephews, 3 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 4 great grandsons, and 3 great granddaughters. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Flagler County Humane Society in her memory, 1 Shelter Dr. Palm Coast, FL. 32137. www.flaglerhumanesociety.org. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020